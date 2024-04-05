Game Recap: Suns handle another potential playoff foe, defeating the Wolves 97-87

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday night 97-87 in another convincing victory.

The Wolves were unable to grab a lead, while the Suns were up as much as 21 at multiple times during the game, extending it to as much as 23 in the fourth quarter. Devin Booker led the team with 13 assists after the talk about Bradley Beal taking over the point guard lead came to a quick halt.

With Booker facilitating the ball for the majority of the game, the combined shooting efforts from Kevin Durant, Grayson Allen, and Bradley Beal led to 69 total points.

After jumping out to a 17-point lead in the first quarter, there was no turning back for the Suns, adjusting to whatever tempo, size, or defense the Wolves were throwing at them. It was another complete game, minus the 17 turnovers.

Game Flow

First Half

It was a 13-0 start for the Suns, suffocating the Wolves at the rim, and letting everyone on the offensive end get a touch. All starters but Beal were able to contribute to the stat sheet before the Wolves had to stop the bleeding at the 8:44 mark of the first quarter.

Things did slow down a bit with the Suns taking a 21-10 lead into the second called timeout of the game. Grayson Allen was able to beat the defense, with promising attempts at the rim but failed to deliver, drawing the front iron. After forcing six early turnovers, the Suns spilled a couple themselves, halting their own momentum in blowing this Wolves team out early.

The Suns dominated the paint with a 14-6 edge over the Wolves to end the first quarter. Behind nine points from Beal, they were able to hold a 32-20 lead, shooing 58% from the field.

Guarantee you'll love everything about this sequence pic.twitter.com/5H4aOeWF4M — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) April 6, 2024

The Suns remained highly focused on defense with speed to get back in transition and negated easy drives to the rim. Controlling the first half from the tip, they ended the first two quarters with a 57-41 lead, led by Allen, Beal, and Durant who combined for 38 points at the half. Booker was silent in scoring but found his teammates with eight assists, taking over point guard duties for the majority of the first half, but he did have one play to remember

Devin Booker made Naz Reid dance pic.twitter.com/Pwu45tHTI5 — Suns Nation (@SunsNationCP) April 6, 2024

Second Half

It was a quiet and somber third quarter with fans sitting on their hands due to the lack of excitement. Also a game that the Suns were trying to control by slowing down the tempo but at times would turn the ball over or come up blank on almost every possession with the ball. The Suns were trying to not lose, rather than win.

You couldn't fault the Suns at times, with the Wolves forcing seven turnovers, even at times when it was due to the Suns throwing the ball away. Somehow the Suns held a 77-61 lead entering the fourth quarter, ending a very boring third quarter filled with fouls and stoppages due to errant passes by both teams.

Champions adjust right? The Suns got to the line and hit 11-12 of their free throws to help keep their double-digit lead.

The way of the last few games continued its trend Friday night with the Suns holding a lead and knowing they can grab a stop and a shot when needed. Durant carried them through the fourth quarter with big shots to put the Suns back up by 20.

It wasn’t the most exciting type of play, and you could tell from the dead crowd, but it was effective.

The Suns wrapped things up early and ended the Wolves' night with a 97-87 victory.

Up Next

Another big game lies ahead on Sunday as the Suns battle the New Orleans Pelicans, doing so for the first time in Phoenix this season. We shall see you then!