Phoenix Suns Temperature Check, Vol. 7: Rolling with Royce, pull-up Booker, and advantage creation

The Phoenix Suns (46-31) defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves last night, 97-87, and have won four of their last five games. The difficult schedule that they are navigating has them kitting their stride. They are 6th in the Western Conference, and have a net rating of 3.1 – ranked 9th in the league.

Their non-garbage time ratings:

118.9 offensively, ranked 7th (league average is 115.7)

102.2 in the halfcourt offensively, ranked 9th (league average is 98.9)

115.1 defensively, ranked 13th

97.9 in the halfcourt defensively, ranked 13th

Let’s dive into what’s caught my eye recently.

Rolling with Royce

After nearly two months with Royce O’Neale becoming a wrench in the two-way process of the Suns attack, his many impacts have been felt.

Yesterday gave more examples of why O'Neale starting is appropriate for balance to Phoenix's rotation



Drtg with him on: 110.4, equiv. of 2nd in NBA (6.1 pp100 better than w/o)



• 215 min + Durant/Nurkić: 104.7 Drtg, 15.7 Net

• 97 min + Booker/Durant/Nurkić: 103.9 Drtg, 6.7 Net pic.twitter.com/2cTBPSIzAt — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) April 4, 2024

A 24-game sample size has given a fairly solid span to gauge from.

He’s averaging 8.6 points per game, on 39.7% from deep via 5.3 attempts a game in 25 minutes a night. A 39.0% clip on 4.2 catch-and-shoot opportunities is the exact space Phoenix needs him to operate in on efficiency — if not slightly better.

Teams are, as expected, conceding help off him to spend on deterring the Big 3. In which, O’Neale is operating well directly off those advantages, as well as in secondary playmaking in said advantages.

Decisiveness in driving closeouts vs catch-and-shoots, playmaking on the move to keep an advantage, and general quick decision-making has been at his foundation.

He’s also had some extremely effective moments that display his IQ and feel for play.

The ability to make plays within advantages as well as execute for himself, and generally help to create something in those “and then what” moments where initial action or play breaks down, is of high value for Phoenix.

Defensively, his abilities in guarding both up and down make him key, especially coming from his 6’6 frame. The switching, general matchup manipulation, and depths of IQ + activity that he infuses Vogel's defensive process with are truly felt.

His values will only take on more impact as the season goes on. I truly feel that there is still more offensive usage they can get out of him — from running splits off him in small ball to diversify the offense there, more screening/slipping/ghosting as their best small screener, of course off the short-roll, and also allowing him to initiate offense which would mean the Big 3 are all off-ball and in movement at the inception of a possession.

The Suns are better when he’s on the floor, and he provides trust as well as optionality to the general attack as the Suns scramble to establish some identity in their process ahead of the playoffs.

Booker Pull-Up Three’s

The Phoenix Suns' shot profile has been a topic of discussion for the better part of the season, as their three best players are most at home inside the arc.

They get to their spots in different manners, and all are three-level scorers, but that can become adverse in a fast-paced matchup with an opponent that is getting up a high volume of attempts from deep.

There’s been an onus on those three to keep their attempts on the higher side, and Devin Booker has been the main culprit in that of late.

Over his last nine games played, he’s taking 7.6 three-point attempts, and shooting 41.2%.

Zoom in specifically on his aforementioned pull-ups, and you see that he’s at 44.7% on 4.2 attempts.

Widely regarded as one of the league’s most prolific scorers in the league, the optimized version of his game comes when he’s knocking down this specific shot, in a few different contexts.

The chief one being in transition, as he leverages the gravity of the three-point line into an advantage for pull-ups or his drives.

He’s one of the more efficient and effective in the transition context, and his accuracy with this shot is oftentimes how he executes in the advantage, while defenders are unbalanced or backpedaling.

He also gets to them often out of pick-and-roll.

Opponents will sometimes be late on switches or try drop coverage against him, and when he’s bombing away on accuracy through intentionally seeking to dictate with this particular shot, it often opens up the rest of his game.

This is *his* shot among the Big 3 that needs a steady diet of the likes that we’ve seen, on the efficiency, of the last handful of games.

The reaction it gets when sustained then flips into an advantage that allows him to showcase his playmaking off the gravity he possesses and enables his teammates — including Durant and Beal — to play in even the slightest bit of an advantage around him.

Weaponizing his pull-up from deep with intention is an inner-dynamic occurrence to keep an eye on — for Booker and for the Suns' offensive flow.

Advantage Creation

Well understood is the advantage-creating nature of Jusuf Nurkić, and how valuable that is in the general process of the Suns.

One element of it that he’s been more frequently creating of late has been via screen angle flips that sometimes create a pull-up pocket on-ball, but generally counter the pick-and-roll coverage — which he's spearheaded as their most frequent (and an ELITE) screener.

Then, sometimes in succession, Gortat screens (screening his own man, to create leverage for the handler to the basket).

May seem miniscule at an initial glance.

Watch again now.

Notice the ‘on the fly’ nature of the read, which requires sequencing in pacing in pick-and-roll, and how Nurkić’s understanding of leverage as well as space ultimately pulls the lowman in, which frees Beal for a wide-open three.

Nurkić now with a well-timed angle flip with VanVleet directional at the POA



Then times the release into the roll very well, & plays the short-roll with precision in timing & accuracy



Boomerang between O'Neale & Durant burns the x-out from Houston — all with great tempo pic.twitter.com/5dGBQvi9rS — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 1, 2024

Nurkić is an elite secondary advantage creator, and the fact that plenty of his creations can come without the ball in his hands makes for him to be as good of a complementary piece around the Big 3 as can be.

Counter out of Chin here. Booker rejects the Flex screen, uses a screen from Durant into a handoff from Nurkić



Capela at the level & recovering means on Nurkić's role, Nurkić will have leverage to the left



Booker's patient, then attack that lane, & Nurkić with another Gortat pic.twitter.com/LZ3ZVZjNDU — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 22, 2024

These moments have occurred with more regularity post All-Star Break from him both with Booker and Beal in pick-and-roll, and, both the angle flips and Gortat screens have trickled into the process of their small screeners too — adding another layer of nuance to their flow.

Multiple little things from O'Neale early in Q4



Switching, solid Gortat screen for Beal's layup here in playing the leverage, multiple 3-point hits pic.twitter.com/bOE63VUJJx — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 17, 2024

Notice O’Neale’s witty freeing of Beal here.

Beal screening again, & it's their process even with the smalls evolving in angle flips



All creates a short-roll opportunity & Beal processes it quickly after pulling Wemby in, to free Durant pic.twitter.com/zYJt8fqiaQ — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) March 24, 2024

Then here is Beal doing so as the screener, opening a short-roll opportunity for himself, leaving the coverage in the dust.

The Suns already created a ton out of their two-man actions. Finding ways to break the monotony with movement as well as subtle nuances like above, all piece together one of the league's best advantage-creating units — when they play to it appropriately.

Film Session

The Suns have begun to find their stride defensively, in a sustained manner, and the signs are showing — in what’s been emphasized in my writing and film sessions this season — with them compiling those timely stops that parlay into runs, liberating their offense of the mundaneness that comes with halfcourt possessions in succession.

In the crosshairs of that and integral to the effectiveness and efficiency there, is Jusuf Nurkic.

On the season, the Suns defensive rating with him on the floor is 114.2 in just under 2000 minutes. Extract garbage time from that sample, and the rating drops to 112.8 — the equivalent of 6th place, per Cleaning the Glass.

Sound On



PHX had a Q1-Q2 run where they were +26



They had an Ortg of 146.7 & a Drtg of 60.0 in that window



We saw:



• O'Neale offensive impacts + movement

• Important Bol reps

• + plenty more



Let's take a look at how it came to be



Full Version: https://t.co/vdYn4YLnrT pic.twitter.com/ZcOxfRnkqQ — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) April 4, 2024

***Stats used are accurate entering play on 4.5.24***