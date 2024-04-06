Suns vs Timberwolves Takeaways: Suns defeat Minnesota with a convincing defensive victory

The Phoenix Suns won a gritty one over the Minnesota Timberwolves. It wasn’t the offensive firepower that we are used to seeing (and critiquing) of the Suns that won the day. Against the best defensive team in the NBA, it was the Suns' defense that determined the result.

They’re now 7-2 in their last nine games, and the season series over yet another Western Conference elite — with one game left to close the regular season, in Minnesota.

Here are a few of my quick-hitting takeaways from their matchup.

1.) Tussling with the Timberwolves

It’s no easy feat matching up with the Minnesota Timberwolves. This is the Western Conference’s best team by record and is by far both the best defense generally and in the halfcourt.

The Suns showed they were up to the task with a detail-oriented game plan that, if executed, can take a few points of attack from the Timberwolves' offense away — and they did just that.

What they were attempting to do defensively was flatten out actions with presentation and gap presences — given the many help points (players they deem as fine with allowing to shoot, in showing help to a ball handler) the Timberwolves have. Showing bodies in the gaps, swarming the paint, and being active when the opportunity presented itself with physicality.

They sustained here for a good majority of the game, especially in the first quarter, where they set the tone.

An early 15-0 run through the 7:54 mark of the first quarter, saw the Suns active and consistent with positioning and communication. The Timberwolves went 0-for-6 in this stretch, with three turnovers.

Minnesota goes Horns Chest, Suns switch the initial screen + great help from Nurkić



Everything offensively is flowing from defensive successes in this one



Allen is found in relocation after pressuring the paint, for 3 — 13-0 start for PHX pic.twitter.com/gW4T5kcq7L — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) April 6, 2024

That early game jab left the Timberwolves working uphill, chasing to chop down a double-digit lead all game.

Phoenix would lead from start to finish, and win comfortably with the starting group in particular, dictating to Minnesota — they’d finish this one +19 with a TS% of 63.8 in 14:18 of play while holding Minnesota to 5-of-16 from two, and 1-of-5 from three.

They’d stamp their season low in points allowed, while Minnesota also established their season low in points scored. This was also the fewest points scored by a Suns opponent since November 5th, 2022 vs Portland.

They’re now 7-1 when holding opponents to 100 points or less, and 3-0 when opponents score 95 or less.

***Was also very impressive to see them not go against the grain in sustaining their emphasis in movement in the process, against the staunch and stubborn defensive scrappiness that the Timberwolves compile. Their movement was tried and tested and was refreshingly true.

2.) Forcing Turnovers

It’s rare these days to see the Suns force an opponent into as many turnovers as they themselves commit. Tonight, they did just that, forcing Minnesota into 19. Even more, Phoenix doubled up in points off turnovers, with 24.

When the Suns are all keyed in on the defensive game plan, with activity, they resemble a team that’s a bonafide contender and can stress an opponent in a multitude of ways — but when those ways begin to stem with regularity from their defense, they become that much more difficult to deal with.

The activity levels and generally calculated aggression for the Suns, by my eye, have needed an uptick. We’ve seen just that in the past five days.

They were attacking their opponent, rather than reacting to the different elements they possess and attempting to get action-wise.

That specific shift, with Nurkić spearheading plenty of this, is a space in frequency this team has been in search of.

To see them sustain over a week against top-end talents speaks plenty to where their process is.

This game was won off execution, not talent. Right where this team desires to be.

3.) Allen’s Return

The league-leading three-point shooter (47%) returned after a one-game absence due to injury management and registered a game-high 23 points, including 4-of-8 from deep.

This was his 13th 20+ point performance. In such games, Phoenix is 9-4.

Double Drag defended well, but watch the quick processing into the "next" action to now allow the defense to set



Saw it with O'Neale a few times on Wednesday, same here with Allen



Ghosts the screen again after the initial is defended well, reaction advantage into the topside 3 pic.twitter.com/oandHNDBC0 — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) April 6, 2024

His continued shooting prowess and general aggressiveness, paired with movement and activity defensively slot him as a near-perfect complementary guard piece to their attack.

4.) Durant Continues to Dazzle and Ascend

Kevin Durant’s 22 points presently have him now sitting at 1,921 points in his first 70 games as a Sun, the most for any player through their first 70 of their season in Suns history.

The improved touch location, as well as movement emphasis, has seen Durant greatly benefit, and be put in spots where he can more easily score odd a direct touch, or have advantageous positioning to ultimately work himself into a self-created basket.

Middle third staggers ATO for Durant



Keep him in movement & even if a direct shot doesn't come from it & ends in an iso, that's great in process for them



Good flow & rhythm to the offense pic.twitter.com/85fsjnWqb0 — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) April 6, 2024

The space both he and the team need to be in feels to be rounding into shape process-wise. Allowing for more action to drive the shots, off the movement of both players and the ball, rather than the stagnancy that often plagued them throughout the season.

Up next: Phoenix hosts the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, a 3 pm AZ time tip.