SBN Reacts: The playoff-bound Suns?

Phoenix Suns basketball. We can’t get enough. This team has taken us for a ride this season, haven’t they? Ups, downs, and all rounds. I question my own sanity at times for I know the potential of this team but haven’t seen it consistently.

Now I know why all my teachers complained to my mother about my performance in the classroom. “He has the ability he just doesn’t apply himself.” This is my penance: watching the 2023-24 Suns.

Less than a week ago, week asked a very real question: Will the Suns make the playoffs this season? The playoffs aren’t the Play-In Games. The playoffs are one of the final eight in the Western Conference after the Play-In Games.

Given the timing of the question, after the Suns were boat-raced by the energetic Thunder, it was a valid thought to ponder. Was incosisntcey our fate? Was not reaching our potential our destiny? 24% of the community believed so.

Phoenix has responded, however with some of their best basketball of the season, defeating the Cavaliers and the Timberwolves this week. Their cohesion on both sides of the ball, combined with the hustle and grit that I have pining for this entire season, manifested itself in both victories.

As of this moment, per Basketball-Reference, the Suns have an 87.4% chance of making the playoffs. There is a 50.4% chance that they will end with the sixth seed.

There is still plenty that can happen in the final five for Phoenix. With the Pelicans, Clippers twice, Kings, and Timberwolves ahead, nothing is set in stone. The Suns must continue their focus and determination. They must continue to execute on offense and defense. These other teams are fighting as well, and if the Suns ease up, we’ll return to our mindset of betrayal for our belief in their talent.

