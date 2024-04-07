Game Preview: Suns host Pelicans in crucial late-season clash

Who: Phoenix Suns (46-31) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (45-32)

When: 3:00 pm AZ Time

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Watch: Arizona’s Family 3TV / Arizona’s Family Sports

Listen: KMVP 98.7

The Phoenix Suns are fresh off an impressive defensive masterclass against Minnesota at home, extending their win streak to three games. They’ll look to keep it rolling to four straight against a team hot on their trail in the New Orleans Pelicans.

Phoenix will face New Orleans for the second time in a week to conclude their third and final matchup of the season. Phoenix leads the season series 2-0 and has claimed the tiebreaker, but this one is still important in the overall standings.

A win here would give them a two-game advantage over the Pelicans and put them in an excellent position to avoid the play-in tournament.

New Orleans could be down Zion (finger), which would shift the entire outlook of this one for both sides.

Probable Starters

Phoenix

Jusuf Nurkic

Kevin Durant

Grayson Allen

Devin Booker

Bradley Beal

New Orleans

Jonas Valanciunas

Zion Williamson*

Herb Jones

Trey Murphy III

CJ McCollum

Injury Report

Suns

Damion Lee — OUT (Knee)

Pelicans

Zion Williamson — QUESTIONABLE (Finger)

Naji Marshall — QUESTIONABLE (Shoulder)

Jose Alvarado — QUESTIONABLE (Oblique)

Brandon Ingram — OUT (Knee)

What to Watch

Momentum on the boards

Phoenix has controlled the glass in the past few contests, outrebounding their opponents by 23 in the past three games. It’s no coincidence that their control on the boards have impacted their quality of shots and led to closing out games with more shot attempts than their opponents.

In their last meeting versus New Orleans, they outrebounded the Pelicans by 12, including a 19-rebound performance from Jusuf Nurkic.

Devin Booker’s ownership of the Pelicans

To put it plain and simple, Devin Booker owns the Pelicans. It dates back to the playoffs when he torched them before the cursed baby fist-bump. In his last three games against the Pels, he has scored 52, 52, and 58 respectively.

162 points scored in three games. 20 threes. Wild stuff from Book.

Devin Booker last three games against the Pelicans:



52 PTS | 9 AST | 8 3P

52 PTS | 5 AST | 6 3P

58 PTS | 5 AST | 6 3P



The Suns are tied with the Pels in the West. https://t.co/Cox4Z5pxjr — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 5, 2024

He expects the Pelicans to be more physical from the start when asked about what could change in this matchup given the recent one-sided history.

“It should be more aggressive, probably more physical from the start. I know they’ve lost a few games in a row. Understanding this game’s importance, it’s going to be high-level and high-intensity. It’s going to have a playoff feel.”

"More aggressive. Probably more physical from the start."



Devin Booker on what he expects different from New Orleans defending him.



Has had three straight 50-pt games against Willie Green's Pelicans.



Green was Suns assistant.



Booker 52 (24 in 1st quarter) in Monday win. #Suns pic.twitter.com/2XXxsEBksr — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 6, 2024

Defensive Effort

The Suns' last two opponents have not shown what they can do offensively. Minnesota scored just 87 points and the game prior the Cavs mustered just 101 points.

The communication has improved, and the effort looks more consistent. It feels as though things are starting to click on that end.

"We just keep improving."



Frank Vogel on Suns defense in giving up a season-low in points in Friday's 97-87 win over Timberwolves.



3 straight wins for Suns.



"I think (Jusuf Nurkic) has really grown throughout the course of the season as a rim protector." #Suns #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/aZ5IXDnyxW — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 6, 2024

The Pelicans have an offense that can get hot at any moment, so the Suns need to stay locked in and close out hard on shooters. If they can win the battle on the glass and show the same defensive tenacity they have the past few games, this should be a Suns win.

That being said, with how this season has gone, we all know there aren’t any guarantees with this Suns team.

Prediction

Suns handle business against a reeling Pelicans squad, 120-102. Four straight wins for the Suns as they continue their push for a top 6 seed in the Western Conference.