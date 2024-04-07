Open Thread: Phoenix Suns (46-31) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (45-32)

Devin Booker and the Suns will look to complete the season series sweep over the reeling Pelicans at home.

Let’s do this!

Join us on Playback!

Make sure to check out the Bright Side of the Sun playback stream to watch games with us!

To sign up:

Head over to playback.tv and create an account with your email address

and create an account with your email address Connect and select your NBA League Pass login as your streaming account ( sign up for League Pass here first if you don’t have it)

first if you don’t have it) Go to https://www.playback.tv/brightsideofthesun and hit the JOIN button

Make sure to activate push notifications so you know when we’re going live