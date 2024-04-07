 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: Phoenix Suns (46-31) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (45-32)

The Suns host the Pelicans in a critical battle for positioning out West.

By Brandon Duenas
Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Devin Booker and the Suns will look to complete the season series sweep over the reeling Pelicans at home.

Let’s do this!

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

