Suns Week 24 Stock Exchange: KD stans, Nurk at the line, and caring on D

Last week we didn’t think this team could make the playoffs or was even worthy to do so. This week we acknowledge that the rest of the Western Conference is keeping an eye on them because they are a team to be avoided. Welcome to the 2023-24 Phoenix Suns, a team with more ups and downs than the stock market. And welcome to why we have the Suns Stock Exchange.

What a week, eh?

The Suns started on the road, finishing a five-game road trip, and appropriately dealt with the New Orleans Pelicans. With postseason seeding at stake, and behind 52 points from Devin Booker, the Suns won one of their most important games of the season.

It was then back to Phoenix for the Suns, where they had no issue dispatching the Cleveland Cavaliers, a team seeded third in the Eastern Conference and playing at full strength. The win put Phoenix into the sixth spot in the West, which is very important because duh.

Then the top-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves came to town. Possessing the best defense in the NBA, the Suns stepped up to the challenge and showcased their ability to be a fine-tuned defense, holding the Timberwolves to 87 points in their victory. It was the first time this season the Suns scored under 100 points and won.

Lastly, it was the Pelicans again. Zion and the Pelis made their way to Phoenix for the first (and only) time this season. They played like a desperate team and handed the Suns their only loss of Week 24.

Not the perfect week, but one that shows the team is headed in the right direction. Their stats on the Suns Stock Exchange? Much better:

Week 24 Record: 3-1

Week 24 OFFRTG: 114.0 (9th)

Week 24 DEFRTG: 105.4 (8th)

Week 24 NETRTG: +8.6 (6th)

We’re feeling some hope after this past week. We’re feeling like this Suns team could be a force in the postseason. Still, they have to get there. They are in the sixth spot right now, tied with the Pelicans. The Lakers are a game behind. With one week to go, anything can happen.

Alpha Book: Stock ↑

There exists online a unique secret society of those who have followed, admired, and loved the career of Kevin Durant. Irrational at times, this sect of KD stans creates interesting interactions if you choose to engage. I don’t but I am aware of their narratives.

Durant is 35 years old and scoring at an insane clip, especially relative to his age. What he has done this season is continue to showcase why he’s one of the greatest scores in the history of this sport. His fluidity, his ability to rise above any opposing defender, and his level of difficulty as it pertains to shot-making is something to be admired. To be respected. To be appreciated.

For the Suns to operate at optimal performance, however, there are times in which their four-time All-Star who is in his prime needs to be the alpha dog. Devin Booker needs to be the best player on this team for success to occur. Is that a bit of a homer analysis, KD stans? Sure. I’m a Phoenix Suns fan. I’ve watched Devin Booker‘s career develop from somebody who was overlooked in the draft, suffered through the worst era in the history of the franchise, and came out as one of the top players in the NBA.

That is taking nothing away from Kevin Durant. As a secondary player on this team, that is where he operates best. To put the entire operation on his shoulder is unfair to him. We witnessed this past week what Alpha Booker looks like. Not only somebody who can dictate the pace on the offensive end, but who possesses the vocal leadership needed to be successful defensively as well.

"I just feel film sessions and practices should all be collaborative. The coaches have a perspective. At the same time, we're the players and we are out there on the court. Saying what we feel and what we see, making sure everybody is on the same page." Devin Booker. #Suns pic.twitter.com/6E5QGy35gJ — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 6, 2024

Book went for 32.5 points in Week 24 — fourth best in the NBA — on 54.3/38.9/93.3 splits. He also had 9.3 assists.

Those KD stans, they’re strange. They could care less whether or not the Suns win or lose, as long as Kevin Durant has 45 points and looks great. I’m sorry. I love Kevin Durant. It is amazing to watch him night in and night out with this team. Having one of my personal favorite players on the Suns has been a blessing.

But I want the Suns to win, not just KD.

Foul Hunting Nurk: Stock ↓

One thing I don’t understand is why Jusuf Nurkic is constantly foul-hunting. We’ve seen it time and again where, after he receives the ball down the block, he attempts to back down the defender. Due to his average footwork, he can’t get around somebody, so he leans into them and flails in an attempt to draw a foul. Sometimes it is valid. He is hit. He is fouled. But the whistle doesn’t always come.

I’d rather he focus on actually executing the possession.

It perplexes me as to why this is Nurkic’s strategy. He is a 63.8% free-throw shooter! Why is he trying to get to the line? How does that benefit the team? If you look at it through the lens of “he’s trying to get an opposing player in foul trouble”, sure, I’ll accept that. But I don’t feel that is the case.

Nice Nurkic



Now make the free throw — Book’em “fan” (@dbookownsyou) April 6, 2024

Does Nurk draw contact? Absolutely. I’ve never seen somebody hit in the head as much as Big Nurk Daddy. He probably has more concussions than Billy Bob from Varsity Blues. The calls aren’t coming, and even if they were, there’s a 36.2% chance that it will not result in two points.

It would be more productive if the Suns utilized Jusuf with an inside-out game approach. If you could take the ball on the block and back down his defender, putting pressure on the defense, and then deploy his passing skills, he could effectively find either a backcut or a perimeter shooter who could execute the possession. Because his diving into opposing centers hasn’t been working. Especially in Week 24.

Giving a Damn on D: Stock ↑

The defensive intensity that we have all desired from the Suns returned in Week 24 as they posted the 8th-best defensive rating in the NBA (105.4) and allowed the 4th-least points (103.0).

It starts with communication. No, that’s not right. My apologies. That’s the PR answer to why the Suns’ defense has looked better. It starts with “give a shit”.

The Suns can communicate and close out, but they haven’t necessarily had the drive to do so throughout the season. It’s a long, grueling season, and focus night-to-night isn’t always present. You can feel the screws tightening right now as the season is coming to an end and the focus is more apparent.

Did the #Suns play better offense or defense against the #Pelicans today? #NOPvsPHX — ThePhoenixSuns.Com (Not The NBA Team) (@ThePhoenixSuns2) April 8, 2024

Just when Phoenix is getting locked into a defensive rhythm, however, the postseason will come. That is a completely different type of basketball. The overanalyzing of matchups and the cognitive approach to attacking them must be combined with the effort to execute. The Suns' ability to do so will be tested as it is not been a foundation of their culture throughout the season.

Still, they are doing so now, which is important.

Only one more week lies ahead in the regular season. The Suns close out the 2023-24 regular season with one more at home, then three on the road:

vs. Los Angeles Clippers

@ Los Angeles Clippers

@ Sacramento Kings

@ Minnesota Timberwolves

The Suns have not seen the Clippers since early January, back when they were steamrolling their competition (Suns included). The Clips went 23-5 in December and January, making plenty of people eat crow along the way after the James Harden trade. Since then, they’ve gone 19-13, possessing the third-worst defensive rating in the league.

That back-to-back will be quite interesting. And telling.

The majority of our community believed the Suns would go .500 in Week 24 or worse. 73% of the 176 votes thought Phoenix would be 2-2, 1-3, or 0-4 on the week.

What will their record be in the final week of the season? I’ll let you decide.