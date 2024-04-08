Viewer’s Guide to the final week of the Phoenix Suns regular season

With four games left in the regular season for the Phoenix Suns, we do not know exactly what their fate is. Will they be a Play-In team? Will they secure a spot in the postseason by capturing the sixth seed or better? There is still plenty in play and numerous games to watch this final week of the regular season.

We have your viewer's guide so you can have a better understanding of what to watch and when.

Let’s start with the basics. What does the playoff picture look like at this moment in time, on Monday afternoon after the solar eclipse occurred and the world didn’t end? Here is the playoff picture:

The Suns are currently slotted in the sixth seed, tied with the New Orleans Pelicans from a record standpoint. The Sacramento Kings are a game behind them, the Los Angeles Lakers are 1.5 games back, and the Warriors are 3 games back. Ahead of the Suns are the Dallas Mavericks, seeded fifth, who are 2 games ahead, and the Los Angeles Clippers, who are 4 games ahead.

These are all of the teams — Clippers, Mavs, Pelicans, Kings, Lakers, and Warriors — that we care about this week.

Strength of Remaining Schedules

When looking at the strength of the schedule remaining, here is how each team stacks up:

Clippers: 13th toughest (.510 opposing winning percentage)

Mavericks: 26th (.410 opposing winning percentage)

Suns: 3rd (.638 opposing winning percentage)

Pelicans: 16th (.492 opposing winning percentage)

Kings: 9th (.532 opposing winning percentage)

Lakers: 15th (.496 opposing winning percentage)

Warriors: 23rd (.450 opposing winning percentage)

Tie Breakers

Where do the Suns stand if a tiebreaker is involved?

Clippers: TBD. Clippers are up 2-0 on the Suns this season

Dallas: Mavs hold the tiebreaker

Pelicans: Suns hold the tiebreaker

Kings: TBD (Suns up 2-1 with one to play)

Lakers: Lakers hold the tiebreaker

Warriors: Suns hold the tiebreaker

Key Games

There are plenty of key games to tune into this week as the implications relative to seeding are huge. Let’s go through this week’s slate and tell you what, when, and where to watch the best the NBA has to offer in the Western Conference this week:

Tuesday

Sacramento Kings @ Oklahoma City Thunder: 5PM AZ Time, League Pass

New Orleans Pelicans @ Portland Trailblazers: 7PM, League Pass

Los Angeles Clippers @ Phoenix Suns: 7PM, AZ Family

Golden State Warriors @ Los Angeles Lakers: 7PM, TNT

Wednesday

Dallas Mavericks @ Miami Heat: 4:30PM AZ Time, ESPN

Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Clippers: 7:30PM, AZ Family

Thursday

New Orleans Pelicans @ Sacramento Kings: 7PM AZ Time, TNT

Friday

Los Angeles Lakers @ Memphis Grizzlies: 5PM AZ Time, League Pass

New Orleans Pelicans @ Golden State Warriors: 7PM, Legaue Pass

Phoenix Suns @ Sacramento Kings: 7:30PM, AZ Family

Sunday

Portland Trailblazers @ Golden State Warriors: 12:30PM AZ Time, League Pass

Los Angeles Lakers @ New Orleans Pelicans: 12:30PM, League Pass

Phoenix Suns @ Minnesota Timberwolves: 12:30PM, AZ Family

Let the wild and crazy ride that is the last week of the regular season commence. Who knows where the Suns will end up? They control their destiny to a certain extent. They can’t control the standings, but they can control how they affect them. Win out and good things will happen. Trip, fall, or stumble, and you may be at the mercy of the Play-In Game.