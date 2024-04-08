The Phoenix Suns sign Isaiah Thomas for the remainder of the season

After a pair of two-day contracts with the Phoenix Suns, the organization has chosen to sign him for the remainder of the season, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Thomas, who has played a total of 4 games with Phoenix this season, will be eligible for the postseason roster.

Comeback complete: The Phoenix Suns plan to sign guard Isaiah Thomas for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. In his 12th NBA season, Thomas completed two 10-days – providing the Suns backcourt depth, strong leadership and vet presence in locker room. pic.twitter.com/PDbIT15vES — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 8, 2024

We haven’t seen much of I.T. since his return to the Valley of the Sun, and part of that is by design. Head coach Frank Vogel knows what he has in Thomas; a veteran leader and someone who possesses plenty of NBA experience. But Vogel is in the endgame of the regular season, fine-tuning his rotations in preparation for the postseason that lies ahead.

As much as people want to see Thomas play, he isn’t a part of the Vogel’s designs as it relates to rotations. You aren’t going to see every player get a chance to play in every game, or even meaningful minutes. Sure, some would love to see Thomas get a crack at playing some backup point guard minutes, especially considering the troubles the Suns have had in that department. But if it isn’t sustainable, what’s the “why”? It’s too late in the season to test-drive players, schemes, and rotations.

The Suns will keep Thomas on as a “break glass in case of emergency” scenario. If the Suns are hit with the injury bug in the postseason, Thomas will be called upon to fill the vacated minutes and execute at the highest of levels during the most challenging of times.

This should not take away from the redemption story that is I.T. Following devastating career injuries, he has fought his way back onto an NBA roster and is now going to be a part of a team that carries with it heavy expectations in the postseason. All he can do it stay ready.