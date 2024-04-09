Game Preview: Suns host Clippers in home finale for 2023-24 season

Who: Phoenix Suns (46-32) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (50-28)

When: 7:00 pm AZ Time

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Watch: Arizona’s Family 3TV / Arizona’s Family Sports

Listen: KMVP 98.7

The Phoenix Suns will host the Los Angeles Clippers in their home finale for the 2023-24 season. They are 25-15 at home this season as they enter their final home regular season game sitting in the 6th seed with several teams nipping at their heels.

The Suns’ rollercoaster season feels never-ending at this point, coming off a disappointing loss to the Pelicans. They hold the tiebreaker over NOLA but have just a one-game lead over the Kings and a 1.5-game lead over the Lakers.

The Clippers have won three straight and four of their last five, sitting 4 games ahead of Phoneix in the 4 seed out West. Kawhi Leonard will be out for his fifth straight game dealing with a knee injury. James Harden was downgraded to questionable after missing the shootaround this morning, so keep an eye on that development.

As we all know at this point, teams being down a star typically doesn’t hold a ton of weight when it comes to the Suns taking advantage of short-handed teams.

Probable Starters

Phoenix

Jusuf Nurkic

Kevin Durant

Grayson Allen

Devin Booker

Bradley Beal

Los Angeles

Ivica Zubac

PJ Tucker

Paul George

Terance Mann

James Harden

Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE: Jusuf Nurkic (right ankle sprain).



Suns

Jusuf Nurkic — QUESTIONABLE (Right Ankle Sprain)

— QUESTIONABLE (Right Ankle Sprain) Damion Lee — OUT (Knee)

Clippers

Kawhi Leonard — OUT (Knee)

— OUT (Knee) James Harden — QUESTIONABLE (Foot)

— QUESTIONABLE (Foot) Daniel Theis — QUESTIONABLE (Thumb)

What to Watch

Rise to the occasion

The Suns need to play with an edge against a team that has had their number this season. The Clippers are 2-0 against the Suns this season in a pair of convincing wins. Los Angeles has shredded Phoenix’s defense, scoring 138 and 133 respectively in those games, winning by a combined 36 points.

There will be no Kawhi Leonard for the Clippers, and the Suns must take advantage. The best way to beat this Clippers squad without Kawhi is to eliminate James Harden*. If Phoenix can neutralize him, that puts a lot of pressure on Paul George to go nuclear and match the Suns’ stars.

Harden was added to the Clippers’ injury report with foot inflammation, so that’s a storyline that will shift the entire matchup. The Suns cannot rest on their laurels regardless of his status, as we’ve seen many times in the past.

Establish the pace

This is the first of an odd back-to-back against the Clippers, with the first one in Phoenix and the next one tomorrow night in Los Angeles.

The Suns need to set the tone early and make a statement at home against a team trending back in the right direction despite the Leonard injury. A loss tonight would put the Suns in a situation where they might need to finish 3-0 to secure the sixth seed.

Consecutive wins over the Clippers would make those final two games a lot more comfortable in terms of margin for error depending on what the surrounding teams do.

Big Three Balance

The Suns’ offense hinges on Durant, Booker, and Beal and the balanced attack they can bring in waves. The Clippers have done a nice job disrupting the sets Phoenix wants to get into and exposing them on the defensive end.

Ty Lue can coach with the best of them, so the big three must be prepared for the unexpected and adjust quickly. Frank Vogel will need to have his team ready.

On Sunday, the Suns’ trio combined for 81 points and 14 assists on 57 shot attempts.

Beal looked more like himself, taking advantage of the Pelicans treating him as an afterthought. The open shots need to fall, plain and simple. Allen, Booker, and Durant all missed open looks they normally drill, and that ended up being the difference.

Prediction

Suns take care of business at home in a tough one. 122-119.

I’m expecting a nailbiter.