Game Recap: Suns attempt furious rally, fall short after embarrassing start, 105-92

The Phoenix Suns had one of the most embarrassing first-half performances in franchise history in a game they needed to win desperately. They did their best to fight back, but it was far too little too late.

The Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. The Suns needed the win to solidify their spot in the standings as they look to avoid the play-in. It did not matter. The urgency was not there until the game was already decided.

Phoenix won the third quarter by 17 points and made things interesting, but ultimately it was over as soon as they were down by 37 points. That is insurmountable.

On a night where the Pelicans won and the Kings lost, the Suns dropped down to the 7 seed in the West. Devin Booker shot 1-for-11, Kevin Durant was 8-for-22, and Grayson Allen went 0-for-8 from three.

They’re going to need a short-term memory for tomorrow’s contest.

Game Flow

First Half

The Suns started the game by missing free throws, carelessly throwing the ball away, missing shots, and playing lazy defense, leading to a massive 17-2 Clippers run. Frank Vogel finally saw enough, calling a timeout in hopes of stopping the bleeding.

It was an embarrassing start in every phase of the sport for a team playing in a game they desperately needed.

Things did not get much better, with the Clippers taking a 28-4 lead into the next timeout.

LOUD boos as the Suns have to call their 3rd timeout because no one was coming to help inbound the ball. Clippers up 28-4. This is BAD — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) April 10, 2024

The first quarter was pathetic. There’s not much to elaborate on here. The Clippers took a 37-10 lead into the 2nd quarter. 10 points in 12 minutes. Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker went 0-12 from the field combined in the first quarter.

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal went 0-12 combined in the first quarter. No Kawhi. No Harden. Must-win game.



One of the most pathetic twelve minutes of Suns basketball I have ever witnessed. — Zona (@AZSportsZone) April 10, 2024

LA started the second quarter on a 9-4 run to continue their dominance early.

I could sit here and write about how terrible they were, but chances are if you watched you already know. It was a tough 24 minutes to sit through.

Pretty ironic they handed this out at the half after... zero heart and hustle in the first 24 minutes.

Heart. Hustle. Determination.



The 2024 Majerle Hustle Award Winner: Grayson Allen pic.twitter.com/zVi6TsARDC — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) April 10, 2024

Second Half

The second half started slightly better, with Phoenix jumping out to a 14-8 run showing a least a little fight after that embarrassment of an opening half.

The shots just weren’t falling and the defense was nonexistent. Until it wasn’t.

An awakening hit them, going on a 19-5 run after an Eric Gordon three to cut the lead down to just 16. They generated multiple stops. Life.

A 17-0 run propelled the Suns to cut the lead down to just 11, 84-73 with just over 10 minutes remaining in the game.

Phoenix gave an all-out effort to get back in it in a game they looked hopeless in.

Things got chippy between Royce O’Neale and Norman Powell as the two had to be separated and received technical fouls.

Despite the furious rally from Phoenix, the Clippers pushed the lead back to 13. Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale missed some open looks and the Suns ran out of gas.

There are no moral victories here. The horrendous start is inexcusable and why you can’t shoot yourself in the foot like they did early on.

Up Next?

Same team, different place. Hopefully a different score.

Tomorrow night the Suns will face the Clippers in Los Angeles at 7:30 pm AZ time.