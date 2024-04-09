A total eclipse of the Suns: Phoenix’s first half burned our eyes

I know that the country was enthralled, amazed, and staring at the sky all day yesterday. The total solar eclipse that occurred will be the last one that we will see until the 2040’s. I assume that members of the Phoenix Suns were staring at the eclipse while in Phoenix — where it was only a partial eclipse — and were not wearing sunglasses. Because they could not see the rim in the first half against the Clippers tonight.

On Fan Appreciation Night, the Suns blinded their patrons with an abysmal first quarter shooting performance. How bad? 2-of-19 bad.

Suns narrowly avoid lowest first quarter scoring total in NBA history as Booker heads to the FT line — Brendon Kleen (@BrendonKleen14) April 10, 2024

Yeah, that’s um...pulls out calculator...gasps...10.5% from the field. In a “must win” game for Phoenix, who is supposedly doing all they can (no they’re not) to avoid the Play-In Game. They attempted four three-pointers in the first (they didn’t hit one). Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal combined to go 0-of-12 from the field. Sun. Burnt.

The Big Three for the Clippers? Two were in street clothes as neither Kawhi Leonard nor James Harden played. Still, Los Angeles scored 37 points while shooting 65.7% and 80% from deep. They did wear those special “I-can-look-at-the-sun-and-it-won’t-burn-my-retinas” glasses it appeared.

With every buck and every moment mattering, the Suns scored 10 points in the first quarter. Without Jusuf Nurkic, it appeared that Phoenix wanted to rely on Drew Eubanks? They were running their offense through him shockingly it did not work.

Eubanks is playing like ass.



Eubanks is our leading (and only) scorer with 4 points.



23-4 Clippers. — John Voita (@DarthVoita) April 10, 2024

It continued throughout the first half, as the Suns were doubled up by halftime, 66-33. Phoenix shot 28.3% from the field and 11.1% (1-of-9) from deep. Yep. A team with a “Big Three” was boat raced by 13 points from Ivica Zubac and 12 Russell Westbrook assists.

The score is 53-16.



The newest episode of Shogun was pretty solid if you need an alternative tonight — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) April 10, 2024

Suns have a 43.9 halfcourt offensive rating at the half. I've never seen this before. pic.twitter.com/uLrSvVj1JC — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) April 10, 2024

The Clippers led by as much as 37 points in the first half. Phoenix was outrebounded 30-13. They won the assist battle 20-9. In a game that should matter, in front of a crowd that was in the gates early and primed to show their appreciation, the Suns fortified our biggest fear: that they have all the talent and none of the heart.

Once upon a time, I was falling in love, but now I’m only falling apart. There’s nothing I can do. A total eclipse of the fart.