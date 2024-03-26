Suns Roster, Salaries, Cap Space, Available Draft Picks and More

Capologist. Have you heard this term? Given the complexities of the NBA salary cap, full of terminologies like options, luxury tax, first and second apron, mid-level exception, and Bird rights, you may feel like you need a PhD to understand it. You don’t. You just need this page, you capologist, you!

Fear not. We are collaborating with SalarySwish to leverage their data to answer any and all questions you could have about the Suns’ roster construction.

So bookmark this page, because this is where you’ll find answers to all of your questions, updated in real-time, with context and updates as they occur.

Now, onto the info...

Phoenix Suns Roster, Salaries, Draft Picks, Cap Space and More

Here is a table with all of the Suns’ salary information, courtesy of our friends at SalarySwish:

Now, because that is a lot of data, let’s dive into a few key pieces of context and what it means, and try to answer any questions it may call up for you.

FAQ

How much salary cap space can the Suns have this offseason?

In short? They can’t. Mat Ishbia has opened his checkbook and the Suns find themselves near the top of “most expensive roster” lists across the NBA. Noted above per SalarySwish, here are the important numbers to note for 2024-25:

The cap is projected to be $141 million next season

The luxury tax is projected to begin at $171.3 million

The first apron is projected to begin at $178.7 million

The second apron is projected to begin at $189.5 million

How much will the Suns pay in luxury taxes this year?

With those numbers in mind let’s look at what lies ahead for the Phoenix Suns in the 2024-25 season:

The salaries of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal will combine for $153.8 million

Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, and David Roddy are under contract (Roddy’s team option has been exercised) which combined for an additional $27.7 million

Drew Eubanks, Eric Gordon, Josh Okogie, and Damion Lee are all on player options. If all were to opt in, that would total $11.8 million

Therefore, those ten players under contract next season equals $193.3 million, which is:

$52.3 million over the cap

$21.9 million over the luxury tax

$14.6 million over the first apron

$3.8 million over the second apron.

They will still need to sign an additional 5 players.

As of right now, the Suns are slated to pay just over $73.1 million in luxury taxes. Due to their payroll of approximately $193.3 million being nearly $21.9 million over the luxury tax limit. The team is taxed on that luxury tax number ($21,941,267). Therefore, the team will pay $73,123,018 after standard and repeating tax rates.

This number will rise as the team needs to add additional players to fill out their roster.

We could see the Suns offer contracts to both Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale, both of whom will enter unrestricted free agency. The Suns have Bird rights on both, which means that they are eligible to re-sign with the Suns for up to five years and for any price up to their maximum salary (with 8% annual raises) , no matter how much cap space the team has or doesn’t have.

What draft picks can the Suns trade?

The Suns can’t currently trade any of their first-round draft picks, seeing as other teams hold rights to them or they are dependent and where other teams finish relative to standings.

Phoenix has a pick in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft, which will be the worst remaining pick between Memphis, Washington, and the Suns. Once this is determined, the Suns can trade this pick.

The Suns can currently trade the following second-round draft picks:

2028 Grizzlies pick

2029 Grizzlies pick

If you found this page useful, please bookmark it and/or share, and if you have any questions or information you'd like to see included, let us know in the comments below!